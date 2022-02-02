A retired sailor from Liverpool's may just own one of the country's oldest working umbrellas.Ernie Ashley, from Woolton, worked on five Cunard ships during the 1960s, including the famous liner the Queen Mary.It was while working on this ship in 1966 in New York that the 78-year-old purchased a special item which has lasted more than five decades.

Ernie in his sailing days Credit: Liverpool Echo

Ernie said he bought the umbrella from a shop in the Big Apple called Bernard's just across the road from where the cruise liner was docked - drawn to its red and white colours, like those of his favourite team, Liverpool FC.The shopkeeper told him he was "mad" as it had not rained in New York "in months".Ernie said when he was at sea on the Queen Mary, he would bring the umbrella to the crew bar called the Pig and Whistle every night where fellow Liverpool FC fans would sit.

Liverpool fan Eddie chose the umbrella because its red and white colours Credit: Liverpool Echo

Ernie said the umbrella has seen a bit of damage in its time, like when Belfast and Manchester United fans "lobbed" empty beer cans at him, as Liverpool had just won the league in 1966.He added: "It took a lot of war wounds because United supporters used to lob empty cans of Tennent's - it was all friendly banter."It survived all the war wounds and it still goes up and is usable since 1966."However, Ernie admitted he once almost lost his prized possession.He said: "It was the Reds vs AC Milan in the final in Istanbul, I was there for a week."I remember it starting to rain a little the second night I was there and I took it out with me around the local bars, at the end of the night and worse for wear I left the brolly in one of the bars.

Eddie almost lost his umbrella in Istanbul Credit: Liverpool Echo

"The next night I checked all the bars I had been to, but there was no sign of it."Then two nights before the final, I noticed a group of Liverpool fans singing outside one of the bars."There was this fella holding my brolly open, I said to him 'mate that's my umbrella' and he said 'is it yours, I found it in one of the bars'."He gave it to me and me and my brolly were reunited again. That's the first and last time I took it to a cup final."Ernie said "every now and again" he puts his umbrella up to "remember my great days on the old Queen Mary."He added: "I don't think the brolly could take a good shower these days, but it's still in good working order, 55 years not bad for an umbrella."