There will be a complete "system change" of how government works to ensure levelling up is implemented, a long-awaited White Paper has set out.

The document plans to "transform the UK by spreading opportunity and prosperity to all parts of it", Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove claims.

It will include the "biggest shift of power from Whitehall to local leaders", and will offer regions the chance to get 'London style' powers, and a mayor, if they want.

It comes as research reveals that only £36 per person, allocated through the government's levelling up fund, has gone to the parts of England most in need of it, despite the divide between places growing.

The New Economic Foundation says, since December 2019, real incomes have risen by less than £20 per year in the north-east, £80 per year in north-west and £90 in Yorkshire and the Humber.

In contrast, real incomes in London have increased by more than £600 per year, and by more than £550 in the south-east.

It also said previous studies showed more than half of people - 58% - across the country, including 63% of people in the north, have seen no evidence of levelling up in their community since 2019.

The government says it hopes to rejuvinate the most run down town centres and communities with its levelling up policy. Credit: PA Images

The heart of the new policy will be 12 national missions, including narrowing the disparities between the top and worst performing areas in pay, employment and productivity, narrowing healthy life expectancy and rejuvinating the most run down town centres and communities.

Each will be given status in law in a flagship Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “Not everyone shares equally in the UK’s success.

"For decades, too many communities have been overlooked and undervalued. As some areas have flourished, others have been left in a cycle of decline.

"The UK has been like a jet firing on only one engine.

"Levelling Up and this White Paper is about ending this historic injustice and calling time on the postcode lottery.

“This will not be an easy task, and it won’t happen overnight, but our 12 new national levelling up missions will drive real change in towns and cities across the UK, so that where you live will no longer determine how far you can go."

The government plans to narrow the disparities between the top and worst performing areas, and narrowing healthy life expectancy. Credit: PA Images

The plan to establish more equal education and employment chances was a key tenet of Boris Johnson's offer at the 2019 general election, at which voters handed him a landslide majority.

The Prime Minister's pledge to deliver Brexit and create better jobs outside London saw the Conservatives take a number of seats in Labour's traditional heartlands.

Many of those areas across the Midlands and north of England hope to be among those to benefit from the Government's proposals.

Other benefactors however include regions such as Cornwall, Norfolk, Nottinghamshire & Nottingham and Devon, Plymouth & Torquay, who will be offered county devolution deals.

The White Paper will detail the largest devolution of power from Whitehall to local leaders across England - and promises that by 2030, every region that wishes to have a ‘London-style’ devolution deal will have one.

It added: "The government recognises the strong local leadership mayors like Andy Street, Ben Houchen and Andy Burnham have shown, and wishes to replicate this success across England."

The White Paper also announced negotiations for a new Mayoral Combined Authority deal for York and North Yorkshire and expanded Mayoral Combined Authority deal for the North East.

Alongside it will include negotiations for ‘trailblazer’ devolution deals with the West Midlands and Greater Manchester to extend their powers - with the deals acting as blueprints for other Mayoral Combined Authorities to follow.

Arts and culture outside London will receive funding in the Levelling Up White Paper. Credit: PA Images

The government's 12 Missions to Level Up the UK it hopes to achieve by 2030