Coronation Street set tours to return next month

Coronation Street fans will be able to visit the cobbles once again when its set tours return next month.

Visitors will be able to explore the external sets of the ITV soap on a guided tour, which takes in classic locations such as the Rovers Return and Roy's Rolls.

Tours will resume at the MediaCityUK set on March 12 after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus.

Fans will be able to follow in the footsteps of their favourite characters as they walk down Coronation Street, Rosamund Street and Victoria Street, and visit spots like Underworld and The Kabin.

During the 90-minute experience, guides will share secrets from behind the scenes, point out the locations of classic storyline moments, and give details of who lives where and who is up to no good.

Credit: Coronation Street: The Tour

Steve Masters, the general manager at Continuum Attractions, which runs the tours, said: "Even with all the drama unfolding on our screens over the last couple of years, those cobbles haven't half been quiet and we've missed sharing them with all our guests.

"But it's going to be well worth the wait and we look forward to welcoming our first guests back on the street next month."

Tours were suspended in the spring of 2020 as England went into lockdown.

They will return for select weekends from March 12, with dates currently released until early May.