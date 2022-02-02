Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor has revealed she "burst into tears" after being told she was to be made an MBE.

The actress, who has played Sally Webster in the soap since 1986, received her medal for services to drama from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle.

Sally, who is currently competing in Dancing On Ice, also revealed the next song she is set to skate to will be pop-soul hit Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations.

The actress, whose daughter Phoebe Dynevor stars in the Netflix series Bridgerton, said it was "wonderful" having a daughter who shared her passion for acting and described herself as "very proud" mother.

Sally, 58, said the Princess had remarked on her long-lived role on Coronation Street and on how "very dangerous" her recent decision to brave the ice on ITV's figure skating show seemed.

Sally has starred in Corrie for 36 years Credit: PA Images

Sally said she had been inspired to take part in Dancing on Ice "because of lockdown - it made me realise that we're just not getting any younger".

Speaking after the investiture ceremony, she commented: "(The princess) was lovely.

"She said 'how long have you been in Coronation Street?'

"And I said it was 36 years, she said 'that's a very long time'.

"I said 'it is but I've enjoyed every moment of it'."

The star revealed she had not had time yet to start training for Sunday's Dancing On Ice routine, but would be heading to rehearsals in the afternoon.

Ms Dynevor added she was "very proud" of 26-year-old daughter Phoebe, who is the star of Netflix period drama Bridgerton.

Sally's daughter Phoebe stars in the Netflix costume drama Bridgerton Credit: PA Images

Asked what it was like having a daughter who had followed in her acting footsteps, Sally said: "It's wonderful."

"I'm so happy for her," she added.

The actress, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 and has campaigned to raise awareness of the disease, also spoke about the importance of "catch(ing) it in the early stages".

She said Prevent Breast Cancer, a charity of which she is a patron, was "all about preventing, predicting and protecting" against advanced cases.

"I think that's really important because if we predict breast cancer early, and you get a good diagnosis, then it's really important... to catch it in the early stage," Ms Dynevor said.

Asked if she had any hopes for where her Coronation Street role would take her next, Sally said: "I hope (the storylines) are just as exciting as when she was in her 20s... I thought the breast cancer storyline was a very important story to raise awareness, but I'm really looking forward to seeing what the writers are going to do in the next 10 years.

"And I hope she just doesn't grow old gracefully, I hope she grows old with fun."

She was made an MBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours list in 2020 and said she "burst into tears" after receiving the news.

"Actually, when I got the email I thought it was a hoax, I thought someone was playing a joke.

"I rang my son and I said 'Sam, I've had this email and I'm really worried about it because it says I'm up for an MBE but that can't be right'.

"Sam said 'I don't think anyone would joke about that, mum' - then after that I started to take it seriously."'

Sally with scriptwriter husband Tim, who works for rival soap Emmerdale Credit: PA Images

She also praised her husband, Emmerdale scriptwriter Tim Dynevor, who attended the ceremony with her, adding: "The support of my husband has just been everything.

"He's amazing."