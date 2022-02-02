A former salesman at a luxury tailors in Manchester stole £55,000 from his employer by giving customers his bank details in order to fund a cocaine habit.Joshe Barnes, 32, worked at Frank Rostron Bespoke Shirtmakers in the city centre from 2013 until 2019.David Farley, prosecuting, told Manchester Crown Court how the business operated on an online system that recorded customers’ measurements and payment details so that they could quickly ring up and order new items.But Barnes began phoning up customers encouraging them to buy new shirts, the court heard.He would then phone them up again to say the online system wasn’t working and asked them to transfer money directly to his bank account.Over three years, it was estimated Barnes had carried out the fraudulent activity with around 80 customers - defrauding the business of around £55,450.In 2019, a customer contacted the business to query the bank transfer and spoke to the business owner, Adam Dooley, who recognised the bank details as belonging to Barnes.He was subsequently sacked from the business, now known as Dooley & Rostron, the court heard.While most customers received their items, Mr Farley outlined that it was the business ‘that lost out’.

Barnes was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court

Judge Timothy Smith told Barnes he had ‘effectively ciphered off the proceeds for himself’ in what he said was ‘not a very sophisticated kind of fraud’.Peter Gilmour, mitigating, told the court that Barnes’ offending had been driven by a drug addiction - something that Barnes had since been able to successfully stop.“In the last few years, he has changed in the sense that he no longer has those addictions. There has been no offending since this offence occurred,” he said.Mr Gilmour told the court how Barnes was ‘genuinely remorseful’ and had a ‘very realistic prospect of rehabilitation’.Barnes, of Butley Lanes in Prestbury, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to theft and fraud by false representation. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid community service.Judge Smith told Barnes: “In what is not a very sophisticated kind of fraud, you managed to divert the frauds that should have otherwise been paid to Frank Roston’s to yourself and your own bank account.”The judge said it had been a ‘significant’ amount of money spread over period of time.Judge Smith said: “You were in a position of trust and you clearly breached that.“The true person losing as a consequence of this was Frank Roston’s. In substance, this was a theft from your employer. There was clearly some planning but I don't believe it was of a particularly sophisticated nature.”