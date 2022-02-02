Play video

It's been one year since a parish council Zoom meeting went viral online, catapulting the woman featured in it, to fame.

A video recording of the December 2020 Handforth Parish Council meeting gained more than six million views after being published on Twitter in February 2021.

It became the most famous parish council meeting in the world, and made the stand-in clerk Jackie Weaver a household name when then-chairman Brian Tolver remarked she had "no authority here" became a meme.

The Zoom meeting descended into chaos, with councillors trading insults and ultimately getting booted off the call.

Jackie Weaver was for many the breakout star of the meeting, seemingly showing steely determination when confronted by several angry men.

At the time she told ITV News she was "not as confident as she looked".

Since then, Jackie has had guest appearances at the Brit Awards and is starring in an upcoming episode of Celebrity Mastermind.

She was even the subject of a song, co-written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and performed by Carrie Hope on Twitter and Instagram.

The council was renamed Handforth Town Council in November last year, because it wanted to "move away from the toxic side of Handforth".

Since the meeting, two councillors have resigned. Chairman of Handforth Town Council, Councillor John Smith said: "We have a new name and three new councillors and along with the other remaining councillors are committed to improving Handforth.

"We are also moving away from the viral, toxic Handforth Parish Council as portrayed on YouTube and are leaving it behind."

