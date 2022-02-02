Play video

Video Report by Granada Reports journalist Tasha Kacheri

When someone in the North West escapes domestic abuse they can go to one of the 33 refuges across the region.

A total of one in four women, and one in six men, will be a victim of domestic abuse in their lifetime.

We previously heard about Shontell's story of escaping her partner and going to a refuge, that refuge was Fortalice.

This video contains distressing images Play video

Shontell told me what her journey was like when she entered the refuge and how it's changed her life.

Shontell said: "I got my independence back , and they believed in me, they supported me.

"Instead of saying you’re not good enough and taking my kids off me, they supported me , being the person I am today and that belief made me believe in myself and made my kids believe in me."

Shontell, domestic abuse victim.

Fortalice is a refuge for women and their children escaping domestic abuse.

The abuse can rage from psychological to physical, and many of the women who come through the refuge's doors can leave a situation where they were close to being killed.

The women and their children get all round support, from help with self esteem and understanding their abusers, to mental health, parenting and drug and alcohol services if necessary, as well as bespoke help for their children.

The logistics of getting a woman and her children to safety can be quite complicated.

Many of the women come to the refuge with just the clothes on their backs.

Their children usually have to change schools and learn to live a life free from abuse, the women may have to learn how to parent as that may have previously been done by the abusive partner.

Door number 4 at Fortalice

There are 22 self contained flats at the refuge and they are all always full. The women can self-refer or be referred by local services.

Fortalice is more than a refuge. The organisation does a lot of outreach work in the community.

They also train professionals like doctors, police officers and teachers in order to give them the tools to spot domestic abuse, handle it or refer people to the right services so that they can get the help that they need.

Fortalice provides specialised support for children who have experienced domestic abuse in their families.

A big issue for refuges across the region is funding, many of them don't get a lot of government funding and have to raise money.

This means for many refuges there is a shortfall and as the need for services rise, they can sometimes not have the resources they need to help everyone.

Fortalice's Chief Executive, Gill Smallwood told me there was always shortfall when it came to money and that she needs more to be able to pay staff wages and higher more staff to support the people who come though their doors.

Although Fortalice is a woman's refuge they also support men leaving abusive relationships.

Gill said: "We've seen a rise in male victims asking for help. Although we know the majority of victims coming forwards are women it’s important that men feel they can reach out for support, men can be referred in by the GP if they find that an easier route than coming direct to us."

Fortalice has recently bought a small property which can accommodate male victims, their aim is to open this in March.

They offer male victims one to one support and advocacy to help them with general issues such as restraining orders, safety planning with them and general emotional support to help them identify and come to terms with the abuse they have suffered.

The refuge also supports them with getting new tenancies and if the children are with them assisting with getting children into new schools if required and general support around any emotional difficulties the children may have.

If you or anyone you know is affected by anything you read here, help is available at a range of places including: