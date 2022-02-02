Domestic Violence: How living in a women's refuge changes lives
Video Report by Granada Reports journalist Tasha Kacheri
When someone in the North West escapes domestic abuse they can go to one of the 33 refuges across the region.
A total of one in four women, and one in six men, will be a victim of domestic abuse in their lifetime.
We previously heard about Shontell's story of escaping her partner and going to a refuge, that refuge was Fortalice.
Shontell told me what her journey was like when she entered the refuge and how it's changed her life.
Shontell said: "I got my independence back , and they believed in me, they supported me.
"Instead of saying you’re not good enough and taking my kids off me, they supported me , being the person I am today and that belief made me believe in myself and made my kids believe in me."
Fortalice is a refuge for women and their children escaping domestic abuse.
The abuse can rage from psychological to physical, and many of the women who come through the refuge's doors can leave a situation where they were close to being killed.
The women and their children get all round support, from help with self esteem and understanding their abusers, to mental health, parenting and drug and alcohol services if necessary, as well as bespoke help for their children.
The logistics of getting a woman and her children to safety can be quite complicated.
Many of the women come to the refuge with just the clothes on their backs.
Their children usually have to change schools and learn to live a life free from abuse, the women may have to learn how to parent as that may have previously been done by the abusive partner.
There are 22 self contained flats at the refuge and they are all always full. The women can self-refer or be referred by local services.
Fortalice is more than a refuge. The organisation does a lot of outreach work in the community.
They also train professionals like doctors, police officers and teachers in order to give them the tools to spot domestic abuse, handle it or refer people to the right services so that they can get the help that they need.
A big issue for refuges across the region is funding, many of them don't get a lot of government funding and have to raise money.
This means for many refuges there is a shortfall and as the need for services rise, they can sometimes not have the resources they need to help everyone.
Fortalice's Chief Executive, Gill Smallwood told me there was always shortfall when it came to money and that she needs more to be able to pay staff wages and higher more staff to support the people who come though their doors.
Although Fortalice is a woman's refuge they also support men leaving abusive relationships.
Gill said: "We've seen a rise in male victims asking for help. Although we know the majority of victims coming forwards are women it’s important that men feel they can reach out for support, men can be referred in by the GP if they find that an easier route than coming direct to us."
Fortalice has recently bought a small property which can accommodate male victims, their aim is to open this in March.
They offer male victims one to one support and advocacy to help them with general issues such as restraining orders, safety planning with them and general emotional support to help them identify and come to terms with the abuse they have suffered.
The refuge also supports them with getting new tenancies and if the children are with them assisting with getting children into new schools if required and general support around any emotional difficulties the children may have.
If you or anyone you know is affected by anything you read here, help is available at a range of places including:
Domestic Abuse helplines
Fortalice
Fortalice is a Refuge for women and their children escaping domestic abuse.
Their 24 hour advice line for Bolton is 01204 365677, or you can call them on 01204 701846.
Refuge
Refuge supports more than 6,000 clients on any one day, helping them rebuild their lives and overcome many different forms of violence and abuse - including domestic violence, sexual violence, so-called ‘honour’-based violence, human trafficking and modern slavery, and female genital mutilation
If you, or someone you care about, is experiencing domestic abuse, you can phone The National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.
Women's Aid
Women’s Aid is the national charity working to end domestic abuse against women and children. They have been at the forefront of shaping and coordinating responses to domestic violence and abuse through practice for over 45 years.
You can send an email to a Women’s Aid domestic abuse support worker.
Or you can use their online live chat.
Men's Advice Line
Men’s Advice Line is a team of friendly Advisors who will listen and believe you. Its focus is to increase the safety of men experiencing domestic abuse, and the safety of any children, by providing confidential support.
You can call on 0808 8010 327 for non-judgemental information and support.
Lines are open Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 8pm, and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am to 5pm
ManKind
The Mankind Initiative is the principal, expert and specialist charity in the UK focussing on male victims of domestic abuse. The charity collaborates and works in close partnership with other organisations and practitioners to support these victims too. It was the first in Great Britain to support male victims.
You can call ManKind on 01823 334 244 (Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm)
Merseyside Domestic Violence Service
Merseyside Domestic Violence Services (MDVS) formally known as Chrysalis is a registered charity working with women, men, children, young people and families whose lives have been affected in some way by the issues related to domestic violence and cultural/honour based crime.
For assistance call or text 07802 722703, or email info@mdvs.org