Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood released on bail
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigation into allegations of the rape and assault of a young woman.
The striker was initially detained by police on 30 January following allegations on social media of the rape and assault of a woman.
The posts, which have since been deleted, included video, photos and an audio recording.
While still in custody Greenwood was then further arrested by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on 1 February on suspicion of threats to kill and sexual assault.
In a statement GMP said: "A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday 30 January 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation."
Within hours of the allegations surfacing Manchester United suspended the 20-year-old from the squad until further notice.
In a statement the club said: "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.
"As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice"
It had previously said it was "aware of images and allegations circulating on social media” but would not comment “until the facts have been established".
Following his arrest Greenwood was removed from FIFA 22 in its latest database update across on all platforms including Playstation, Xbox and PC, on 1 February, by creators EA Sports.
Another game, ProEvolutionSoccer also removed the Premiership striker, saying: "In light of the allegations, Mason Greenwood will be removed from our football titles until further notice.
"Specifically for PES 2021 on mobile, users cannot newly obtain the player but existing owners are unaffected. KONAMI condemns any kind of violence."
Nike have suspended their deal with the footballer, while Red's sponsor TeamViewer have also condemned any form of 'violent behaviour' and say it 'fully supports measures taken' by the club.
A statement from Nike read: "We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."
TeamViewer said: "We are in close contact with our partner Manchester United, appreciate their immediate actions and support them in the measures taken.
"We are closely monitoring the developments and trust that the authorities will provide clarity in this matter."
GMP added that "the victim continues to be offered specialist support".
Domestic Abuse helplines
Fortalice
Fortalice is a Refuge for women and their children escaping domestic abuse.
Their 24 hour advice line for Bolton is 01204 365677, or you can call them on 01204 701846.
Refuge
Refuge supports more than 6,000 clients on any one day, helping them rebuild their lives and overcome many different forms of violence and abuse - including domestic violence, sexual violence, so-called ‘honour’-based violence, human trafficking and modern slavery, and female genital mutilation
If you, or someone you care about, is experiencing domestic abuse, you can phone The National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.
Women's Aid
Women’s Aid is the national charity working to end domestic abuse against women and children. They have been at the forefront of shaping and coordinating responses to domestic violence and abuse through practice for over 45 years.
You can send an email to a Women’s Aid domestic abuse support worker.
Or you can use their online live chat.
Men's Advice Line
Men’s Advice Line is a team of friendly Advisors who will listen and believe you. Its focus is to increase the safety of men experiencing domestic abuse, and the safety of any children, by providing confidential support.
You can call on 0808 8010 327 for non-judgemental information and support.
Lines are open Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 8pm, and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am to 5pm
ManKind
The Mankind Initiative is the principal, expert and specialist charity in the UK focussing on male victims of domestic abuse. The charity collaborates and works in close partnership with other organisations and practitioners to support these victims too. It was the first in Great Britain to support male victims.
You can call ManKind on 01823 334 244 (Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm)
Merseyside Domestic Violence Service
Merseyside Domestic Violence Services (MDVS) formally known as Chrysalis is a registered charity working with women, men, children, young people and families whose lives have been affected in some way by the issues related to domestic violence and cultural/honour based crime.
For assistance call or text 07802 722703, or email info@mdvs.org