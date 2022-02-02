Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigation into allegations of the rape and assault of a young woman.

The striker was initially detained by police on 30 January following allegations on social media of the rape and assault of a woman.

The posts, which have since been deleted, included video, photos and an audio recording.

While still in custody Greenwood was then further arrested by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on 1 February on suspicion of threats to kill and sexual assault.

In a statement GMP said: "A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday 30 January 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation."

Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and threats to kill. Credit: PA Images

Within hours of the allegations surfacing Manchester United suspended the 20-year-old from the squad until further notice.

In a statement the club said: "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.

"As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice"

It had previously said it was "aware of images and allegations circulating on social media” but would not comment “until the facts have been established".

Following his arrest Greenwood was removed from FIFA 22 in its latest database update across on all platforms including Playstation, Xbox and PC, on 1 February, by creators EA Sports.

Another game, ProEvolutionSoccer also removed the Premiership striker, saying: "In light of the allegations, Mason Greenwood will be removed from our football titles until further notice.

"Specifically for PES 2021 on mobile, users cannot newly obtain the player but existing owners are unaffected. KONAMI condemns any kind of violence."

Nike have suspended their deal with the footballer, while Red's sponsor TeamViewer have also condemned any form of 'violent behaviour' and say it 'fully supports measures taken' by the club.

A statement from Nike read: "We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

TeamViewer said: "We are in close contact with our partner Manchester United, appreciate their immediate actions and support them in the measures taken.

"We are closely monitoring the developments and trust that the authorities will provide clarity in this matter."

GMP added that "the victim continues to be offered specialist support".