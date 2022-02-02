Manchester's Dame Sarah Storey has been shortlisted for the award for Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability.

Cyclist Storey became Great Britain's most successful Paralympian in 2021 after taking her career haul to 17 gold medals by winning three events at the rearranged Tokyo Games.

Dame Sarah became Britain's most successful Paralympian in Tokyo Credit: PA Images

Wheelchair tennis champions Diede De Groot and Shingo Kunieda, Swiss wheelchair racer Marcel Hug, Spanish Para triathlete Susana Rodriguez and Dutch Para triathlete and cyclist Jetze Plat have also been nominated for the accolade by the International Paralympic Committee.

Storey retained individual pursuit, time trial and road race titles in Japan to surpass the long-time British record held by former swimmer Mike Kenny.

The 44-year-old has appeared at eight successive Games, winning a total of 28 medals.

She began her Paralympic career in the pool aged 14 at Barcelona in 1992 before successfully switching to the bike ahead of Beijing 2008. She now hopes to compete in the 2024 Paris Games.

Also in the running for a Laureus Award - Emma Raducanu Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, 19-year-old US Open Champion Emma Raducanu is nominated for the Breakthrough of the Year award, with Russian men's tennis star Daniil Medvedev also on that shortlist.

Tom Daley is on the shortlist for the World Comeback of the Year award, having claimed Olympic gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform diving event at the Tokyo Games.

Just eight weeks after knee surgery, Daley linked up with Matty Lee to grab glory in Japan.

Skateboarder Sky Brown suffered multiple skull fractures in a training fall in May 2020, but recovered to become Britain's youngest Olympic medallist, aged just 13.

Going for a gong - Manx cyclist Mark Cavendish Credit: PA Images

The Isle of Man's Mark Cavendish hit back from depression to equal Eddy Merckx's Tour de France stage victories of 34, and the 36-year-old completes the British interest in Laureus' comeback gong.

The winners will be announced in April.