A teenager assaulted his ex-girlfriend and threatened her with a hammer as he led police on a 100mph car chase through Liverpool.Kirk Davies, 19, was driving a stolen car when he spotted the girl in a taxi with two friends in Liverpool on 5 September 2021.Summing up the incident, Recorder David O’Mahoney said: “You and your victim had been in a relationship. There is material to suggest it was, at least at times, violent and abusive.“At 1.47pm on 5 September, she was in the back of a taxi with two of her friends. You were driving in the same area. The car you had been travelling in was stolen and was on false number plates.“You noticed your ex girlfriend and started gesturing to her.”Liverpool Crown Court heard the taxi driver described the women inside his vehicle as “frantic and upset”.

Davies then followed the taxi through Greenwich Road and Albany Road in Fazakerley before driving into the vehicle, forcing the driver to stop.

Albany Road in Fazackerley Credit: Google Earth

Judge O’Mahoney added: "You opened the rear door of the taxi and grabbed her. She tried to resist but you pulled her out and forced her into your car.”As Davies drove off, his victim said she felt as though he reached speeds of up to 100mph and “feared for her life”.The court heard Davies repeatedly punched her to the head, pulled her hair and bit her before threatening to hit her with a hammer.Davies, of Middle Way in Croxteth, was spotted by police on Sherwood’s Lane and pursued down Longmoor Lane until he crashed into a wall then drove off down Swainson Road.He was later arrested and admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and dangerous driving.

John Wyn Williams, prosecuting, said Davies had two previous convictions, including one for possession of an offensive weapon.Michael O’Brien, defending, said his client was remorseful and accepted responsibility for his actions.He said: “He is shocked at the way he behaved. He is appalled at the way he behaved. He is devastated by his actions.”Mr O’Brien urged for Davies to be given a suspended sentence, but Judge O’Mahoney concluded: “It seems to me that this was a deliberate series of offences which involved both assault and driving in what must have been a terrifying manner and in those circumstances it seems to me that the sentence must be one of immediate custody.”Davies was sentenced to 22 months in a young offenders' institution and disqualified from driving for two years.He was also made the subject of a restraining order.