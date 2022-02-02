Police have arrested two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Salford.Greater Manchester Police are trying to establish how the 40-year-old victim died, after finding his body at a property on Agecroft Road, Pendlebury, just after 9pm on Tuesday 1 February.Police were initially called to reports of an assault but emergency services pronounced the man dead at the scene.The two men, aged 43 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of murder nearby and are being questioned by detectives.

Police established a large cordon round the scene in Salford Credit: MEN Syndication

A large police cordon was put in place on Agecroft Road. Officers have been pictured going in and out of a house while forensic investigators were also seen at work the night before.Detective Inspector Mark Davis, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "We have launched a full investigation to ensure the person or persons responsible are brought to justice."We are working on identifying the victim and the circumstances that have led up to his death."There is not believed to be any wider threat to the public."I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant, to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency as any information could prove pivotal to our investigation."Anyone with information can contact GMP on 0161 856 6377 quoting incident 2878 of 01/02/2022.