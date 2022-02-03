Play video

The Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, made the announcement at a Covid-19 press briefing.

All legal Covid-19 restrictions are set to be lifted in the Isle of Man from March 31.

While guidance will remain in place on how to live amongst the virus, all legal obligations are to be scrapped as the Island moves to an 'endemic approach'.

One of the biggest changes will see people no longer need to stay at home if they test positive for Covid-19, but the government are still advising this as best practice.

The move will include changes to the border framework, contact tracing and what to do if you test positive for Covid-19.

New changes under the 'Endemic Approach'

Borders

Anyone will be allowed into the Island without testing or isolation requirements, regardless of their vaccination status.

A 'travel declaration' will still be required, but the 'landing card' application is to be scrapped.

No public health checks will be taken on arrival.

Rules will still in place for those travelling from UK 'red list' countries which will be confirmed closer to the time.

Testing Positive for Covid-19

Those who test positive will no longer be required to stay home.

They will now be advised to stay at home until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.

People who do leave their home while positive will be 'strongly advised' to wear a face covering.

No longer a requirement to identify close contacts to Public Health.

The Isle of Man spent the majority of 2020 'Covid-free' with no cases of the virus due to strict border controls.

491 The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

The government say they aim to make the changes once the Island's entire eligible population have been offered a vaccination or booster jab.

90% of the Isle of Man adult population have had two doses of the vaccine and 65% have received a booster jab.

The new changes will be kept under review with the intention for them to be brought in on Thursday 31st March.