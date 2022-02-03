Headteacher seriously injured after tree crushed car during Storm Malik

A headteacher was left with a broken neck, back and ribs after a tree crushed her car during a storm in Greater Manchester.Emergency services rushed to Dunham Road, Altrincham, on January 29 after Storm Malik caused a tree to fall and smash through the roof of the vehicle.Helen Gee, headteacher of Bowdon Preparatory School for Girls, was injured in the incident and is currently in back and neck braces in hospital.The school's Board of Governors confirmed that Mrs Gee is able to stand up and walk unaided but she will be off work for "at least" six weeks.Chair of Governors, Jennie Duschenes said: “Helen Gee was involved in a serious car accident on Saturday afternoon when her car was crushed by a falling tree on Dunham Road."

Credit: MEN Media

"With help from the emergency services, she was freed from the car and taken to hospital, where she is being treated for severe, but thankfully not life-changing, injuries.""She has suffered a broken back, neck and ribs and is now in back and neck braces. However, she is able to stand and walk unaided and is hoping to be home very soon to start her convalescence," Mrs Duschenes said.

"She feels blessed to have been able to walk away from the accident. At this stage, we do not know how long it will be before she is able to return to school, but it will be at least six weeks."