'It's horrible not being able to keep warm' - the fears over rising energy costs

Report by Granada Reports Correspondent Ann O'Connor

The biggest ever increase in the cap for energy prices will see people across the North West paying almost £700 more each year to power their homes.

The energy regulator OFGEM 's says millions of us will see our energy bills rise by more than 50%. And at the same time the Bank of England announced another rise in interest rates.

54% Price cap rise

£693 increase in real terms per year

It's a worrying time for people like Tena Milne. Tena has severe arthritis and asthma, it means she can't work but has to power a stair lift, a mobility scooter and a special electric toilet.

She also has to keep the heating on all day. The smart meter she had installed was intended to help her keep track of her energy usage. But now she puts it face down, because it's just a reminder of her spiraling bills.

Today the Chancellor announced a package of measure to mitigate the impact for people like Tena, including discounts on energy bills and council tax.

Labour have criticised the Government's approach, calling it a "buy now pay later scheme" that loads up prices for tomorrow and which is a "puny" offering for those struggling to make ends meet. At the Port in the Storm Crisis Cafe in Ellesmere Port, they're concerned the measures of support won't go far enough. Micheal Steenkamp's a debt advisor. He's seen a big rise in the number of people arriving, unable to make ends meet.

Meanwhile Granada Reports Presenter Lucy Meacock took to Twitter, to find out where people are already feeling the impact of rising costs.

The big unknown is when energy prices are going to fall again. And how long people anxious about their next bill, are going to have to live with this worry.

