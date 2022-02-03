Manchester United fans who bought shirts with Mason Greenwood's name printed on the back will be able to exchange them at the club's Megastore for free.

It comes after the 20-year-old forward was released on bail after being questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman.

He was arrested on Sunday (January 30) after allegations surfaced on social media.

Within hours, the footballer, regarded as one of Manchester United's rising young stars, was suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.

The posts have now been deleted from the social media page.

The club says it "reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind".