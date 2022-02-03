A trio of men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after the death of a woman in Bury.

Greater Manchester Police say they were called to a hospital on the night of Wednesday, 2 February, after the 36-year-old woman was taken in by paramedics.

Later, three men were arrested on suspicion of murder and rape at addresses on Gorse Bank Road and Rutland Drive in Bury.

Police conducting their inquires in Bury. Credit: MEN Media

A police scene remains in place in Bury but officers reassured the public that they are investigating.

Detective Superintendent Kate Atton, from GMP's Bury CID, said: "I have no doubt that the community are shocked and are worried to hear the news about this incident but I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this lady's death.

"High visibility patrols and local officers will be in the area and available to speak to anyone concerned and we will release more information as soon as we are able to.

Police tape in Bury. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Superintendent Kate Atton added: "We want to give the lady's family the answers they deserve as they are understandably devastated at the loss and our thoughts remain with them. We'd ask anyone with information to come forward.

"The team are following up enquiries and have been overnight since the report came into us but anyone who may have any information should contact us - even the smallest bit of information could prove vital."

Anyone with information can report it online. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.