The Cube Live opens in Manchester so you can play the ITV show in real life

Play video

Video report by Caroline Whitmore

Hit ITV game show The Cube, hosted by Phillip Schofield, has now become a live attraction in Manchester.

Those taking part can pit their wits in a number of extraordinary mental and physical challenges - all within the show's iconic perspex boxes.

The Cube Live forms part of the spectacular new multi-million pound entertainment complex, Urban Playground, that will open to the public from February 10 inside the Manchester Arndale Centre.

Groups of two to four people can take on The Cube and compete in seven different challenges per session.

The Urban Playground venue also boasts a new tech-infused mini golf course Putters with the option of a nine or 18-hole course, alongside the first UK branch of international burger bar, The Butcher.

Edward Mellors, owner of The Urban Playground said: "We've been planning for about three years. Obviously, covid - in the middle of that - slowed everything down. We're just so excited to be operating now. It's just amazing."

It's all been designed by renowned international architects Baranowitz + Kronenberg (B+K), who say they've "created a world of exploration that sparks play and social interaction".

The Urban Playground venue has taken over the former Dorothy Perkins/Arcadia stores on the upper floor of the Arndale, and stretches over two floors and 4,000 square metres.