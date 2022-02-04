One of the most iconic Liverpool bands of the 1980s are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a special concert at the city's Philharmonic Hall.

China Crisis formed in 1979 in Kirkby, Merseyside with a core line up of vocalist/keyboard player Gary Daly and guitarist Eddie Lundon.

They were part of a wave of new synth pop Liverpool acts in the late 1970s and 1980s including OMD, Echo and The Bunnymen and Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

The band are known for their string of hit singles, including 'Christian' and 'Wishful Thinking'.

Young and freshfaced, Gary and Eddie pictured in the 1980s. Credit: Gary Daly

Gary said: ''We really don't know where the last 40 years have gone - we never in a million years thought we'd be performing this gig in 2022.''

''It's funny though, because we're playing on stage and the music is timeless, but then we see pictures of ourselves, and I think - what's my dad doing on stage?! What's Ed's dad doing there?! Because you're just in the music and the music is eternally young.''

Eddie and Gary were just 17 when they formed the band, having met at school, where they bonded over a shared passion for music.

Not long after their first hits, they filmed a profile piece with Granada TV during which they talked about starting out as young musicians.

Eddie says: ''It was like a co-operative - my mum got us a synth for £3.99 a month from a catalogue. We used to share instruments and equipment with other bands - we would have three days each because none of us could afford the whole kit.''

Of their homecoming gig at the Philharmonic Eddie said: ''it's such a beautiful venue and so full of historical importance - everyone has played here. It's going to be great - all our family and friends will be here.''

''It's going to be so different from the other shows we do because it's full of nostalgia - there will be 15 of us on stage, including several we have worked with over the years so we'll be playing with people we haven't played with for years. We'll also have three string players from the Phil orchestra with us.''

The concert will take place in the stunning surrounds of the Philharmonic Hall, home to Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. Credit: PA

Gary added: ''The show will tell our story - we'll start from the very beginning, from meeting at school in Kirkby, to Ed's mum buying us a synthesiser, to getting our first single out, to doing our fifth studio album. It's a chance to tell the story while we can really, something that we probably won't get the chance to do again on this scale.''

''It's also a chance for us to pay tribute to our families and to the musicians we have worked with and our producers. We are just the ignition of it all, but we didn't make it happen on our own - they were all with us all the way, that's what makes it so special and makes us want to do it here in Liverpool.''

''We did play here in the late 80s but we haven't been back here since. It's such an iconic venue - we can't wait to get on stage with the band, especially after the pandemic.''

The band with Spandau Ballet's Steve Norman & Tony Hadley, Howard Jones, Adam Ant, Belinda Carlisle, Toyah & Spandau Ballet's John Keeble Credit: PA

The band had UK success with ten Top 50 singles (four reached the Top 20) and three Top 40 albums, two of which entered the Top 20.

They also achieved fame in Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, South Africa, and some chart successes in America and Canada.

The band are planning to play at venues in Australia in 2022, a country which, despite their popularity, they have never visited.

Gary and Eddie pictured with band members. Credit: Gary Daly

''It was where our first biggest hits were, but for some reason, every time we were supposed to go, something happened and we couldn't.'' Eddie said.

''We first went Gold in New Zealand,'' Gary added, ''someone handed us a disc and all I could think was that there's more sheep than people there, how many sheep have bought the album?!''

''We're really excited to be going there this year. We'll be waxing our surfboards!''

Gary Daly and Eddie Loundon pictured in 2001. Credit: PA

In the meantime, China Crisis continue to tour the UK and play live dates around the world, and have no plans to hang up their instruments.

Eddie Lundon also teaches song writing at The Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA)

Gary released his solo debut album Gone From Here in May 2019. In February 2020 followed by a further solo album Luna Landings, a collection of instrumental recordings written between 1981 and 1987.

The concert at the Philharmonic Hall takes place on February 6.