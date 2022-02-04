A teenager who fatally stabbed a schoolboy before sending a Snapchat of himself carrying a blood-stained knife has been named for the first time.

James White, 16, from of Farnworth, Bolton, stabbed Reece Tansey six times following a fight, arranged over the social media app in May 2021, with another 15-year-old Mark Nuttall.

After stabbing Reece, White then boasted about his crimes by sending a picture of the blood-soaked murder weapon over Snapchat to Nuttall, also from Farnworth.

The message read: "I thought it only went through his coat so I kept doing it.

Adding: "He's dead now." Nuttall responded with a laughing emoji.

Following a court hearing on 4 February, Judge Farbey made the decision to lift the reporting restrictions which prevented the boys names from being made public due to their age.

James White and Mark Nuttall were both jailed following Reece's death. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The Bolton schoolboy was captured on CCTV running for his life, before he used his last breath to name his killers.

A pathologist concluded Reece's death was caused by 'multiple stab wounds', which 'were likely to have been inflicted by a knife with a 10-12cm blade'.

White, 16, was found guilty of his murder and jailed for 15 years while Nuttall, 15, was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison.

Manchester Crown Court heard there was a 'long-standing hate' between Nuttall and Reece, and White had been brought into the dispute as support.

Jurors were told the two boys had encouraged Reece and his friend to meet them, but he was initially reluctant.

All four boys eventually agreed to meet that night and Reece left home and headed to the rendezvous point near Great Lever Park.

But as Reece was en route, his friend informed him that he had decided to stay in bed.

Reece Tansey was stabbed multiple times by 16-year-old James White who can now be named after restrictions were lifted.

Before the trial White admitted killing Reece but denied murder. Nuttall admitted he was there but denied killing Reece or knowing White had a knife.

Following the court case, Reece's family spoke of their "disgust" at the terms, and said stronger sentences are needed to stop the 'epidemic in knife crime.'

They believe tougher punishment is needed to stop young people arming themselves with weapons.

"Our kids are scared to go out", Reece's auntie, Sam Barnett, said.

She added: "I've told my daughters, you think in your head they have a knife in their pocket because that's the way the kids are going about."