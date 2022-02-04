Detectives investigating the death of 16-year-old Kennie Carter in Stretford last month have made a ninth arrest.

Kennie died in hospital on Saturday 22 January from a fatal stab wound to the chest on Thirlmere Avenue earlier that evening.

So far, investigators have spoken to 50 people, collated over 100 hours of CCTV, executed 8 warrants and made nine arrests the latest being a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday 2 February.

Forensics on the scene in Stretford. Credit: MEN Media

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone passing through the area on the night to come forward with footage or information.

Five murder suspects remain on bail with conditions not to enter the Stretford area and police are still keen to speak to further people.

They say they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving through Moss Road, Thirlmere Road, and Victoria Road between 6-7pm that night and urge them to check their dash-cam.

Any footage or images from the night should be submitted an online portal here.

Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "Ever since we became aware of Kennie's tragic death, we have been working around the clock and conducted numerous different lines of enquiry to ensure Kennie's loved ones are given the answers they rightly crave.

"Despite speaking to a number of witnesses, suspects, and other members of the public, we know there are still people out there we haven’t yet spoken to who may have crucial information.

"This includes those who may have just been passing through the area at that time who didn’t realise they were witnesses to a murder or who could’ve seen the prior moments or aftermath of this swift but deliberate attack.

"Anything that may have appeared like young men in confrontation, fighting, or running to or from the Moss Road, Thirlmere Road, and Victoria Road areas on that Saturday night could be vital footage and therefore I urge anyone driving through that part of town that evening to check their footage."