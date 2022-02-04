Bury Market named 'Britain's Favourite Market' for 2022

Bury Market has been named 'Britain's Favourite Market' for 2022 at the Great British Market Awards.

Also claiming an award was Warrington Retail Market winning 'Best Large Indoor Market'.

The winners of the Great British Market Awards were announced at a prestigious event in Birmingham earlier today on Thursday 3 February 2022.

The awards were presented by Simon Baynes MP for Clwyd South, the Chairman of the All-Party Markets Parliamentary Group.

The awards are organised by The National Association of British market Authorities (NABMA).

The most hotly anticipated award is that of Britain's Favourite Market 2022.

The award attracts tens of thousands of public votes, and the winner is chosen from a shortlisted who are then visited by mystery shoppers and finally selected by a panel of industry experts.

Councillor Mick Barker, President of NABMA, said: "After over 30,000 public votes were received online, it is heartening to see passion and enthusiasm for markets across the country.

"Year on year this competition demonstrates the value and pride that towns and cities place in their local market and the innovation and diversity that applies in modern market management.

"Congratulations to Bury Market."

Councillor Barker also spoke of Warrington Retail Market.

"This award goes to an already award-winning and much acclaimed market. It is a new market that has demonstrated to the industry innovation in both design and operating. It functions around a quality food and drink offer which is supported by other ancillary traders offering great quality, professionalism and variety.

"This is very much a market of the future but provides a successful balance between modern and traditional retail. In addition, the integration and use of the adjoining market square has created a regeneration opportunity with the market as a focus supporting the revival of the town centre.

"The judging panel consider this to be a beacon of good practise and modern market management, alongside being a great ambassador for markets present and future."