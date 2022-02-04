Play video

A dad from Warrington is hoping to raise awareness of bowel cancer after losing his wife to the disease.

Russ Scanlon has spoken of his 'most supportive wife' after losing her to bowel cancer in December 2021.

His wife Deb was diagnosed with terminal stage four bowel cancer during the first lockdown in May 2020.

Russ said Deb had delayed going to the doctors as she believed the symptoms were linked to her endometriosis.

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Mel Barham

In June 2021 she underwent her first lung ablation to remove two tumours on her right lung.

But by September, the cancer had spread to the bones, ribcage, pelvis and spine.

Deb collapsed at home in November and was then told the cancer had spread to the brain.

She was then taken ill at home one evening in December and driven to Warrington General Hospital, after developing a clot on her lung.

She later died in Russell's arms the following morning.

Russ said: "She was just amazing really the most supportive wife, mum and friend. She would do anything for anybody".

Russ is now uniting with a team of more than 40 family and friends taking on the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity 'Glow Green' 8K walk in Liverpool to remember Deb.

The family have already raised over £18,500 for bowel cancer charities.

Winwick CE Primary School have come together to show their support of the charity walk.

More on the #TeamScanlon fundraising challenge can found at their JustGiving page.