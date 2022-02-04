A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with sexual assault.

PC James Holt, 32, was arrested after a complaint was made to Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Professional Standards Branch.

The constable, based in the City of Manchester district, will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Thursday 3 March.

"The officer has been placed on restricted duties. Misconduct proceedings will recommence upon conclusion of criminal proceedings."