Isle of Man Post Office issue stamps to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Isle of Man Post Office has released a set of eight stamps to pay tribute to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

They will be made available on Sunday 6th February.

Two of each of the eight stamps are valued at 67p, £1.02, £1.26 and £1.71 and feature images of the Queen's reign.

They have been designed by local designer Emma Cooke of EJC Design and will be available as a stamp set, sheet set and various limited edition packs.

It is indeed an honour to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year and I delighted that the Isle of Man has produced these wonderful stamps in commemoration of a truly remarkable monarch, who has given so much to so many over her 70 year reign. Sir John Lorimer, Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man

The Queen is the first British monarch to mark this accolade marking 70 years since the accession to the throne.

Her majesty ascended to the throne on 6th February 1952 at the age of 25 with her coronation taking place over a year later on 2nd June 1953 at Westminster Abbey.

Buckingham Palace has unveiled the full programme of events to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.