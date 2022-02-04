Play video

Amira Patel and Dean Leake on their Diversity Award nominations

Campaigners and community role models who have changed the lives of so many are being honoured in Liverpool.

The National Diversity Awards, now in their 10th year, in association with ITV News are taking place in the city's stunning Anglican Cathedral.

Comic actress and writer Sally Phillips hosting the National Diversity Awards in Liverpool

The special ceremony was presented by comic actress and writer Sally Phillips, with a host of stars including TV presenter Carol Vorderman, footballing legend John Barnes and TV chef, Ainsley Harriott.

In the audience to show their support were members of the cast of Hollyoaks, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, along with Christine McGuiness who talked about her own autism diagnosis along with her three children.

Harvey and Katie Price to be honoured in the Celebrity of the Year category after personal documentary on their family life

Katie Price's son Harvey was recognised in the Celebrity of the Year category for his role in their deeply personal documentary, as he turns 18 and moves out of the family home.

Harvey Price with ITV Granada Report's video journalist Jahmal Williams Thomas

Acting Editor, Rachel Corp, ITV News said: “We are pleased that ITV News is once again supporting the National Diversity Awards."

"ITV News remains committed to telling the stories of those, who through their work and dedication to helping others have made a difference; enhancing equality, diversity and inclusion in our society."

Amira Patel was nominated after setting up a walking group for Muslim women

Amira Patel from Bolton is nominated after setting up The Wanderlust Women Group, a walking group for Muslim women.

She said her aim is to break down the barriers and stereotypes of the niqab and to break down misconceptions of Muslim women.

The niqab to me is liberating and dignifying. It gives me strength and freedom. I wear the niqab as a personal act of worship and I believe 'it brings me closer to god.'

Dean Leake is nominated for championing LGBTQ issues

19-year-old Dean Leake, a campaigner, who uses a range of platforms to raise awareness, tackle stigma and challenge stereotypes.

As Chair of Knowsley Youth Cabinet Dean was at the forefront of the 'No More' campaign to tackle hate crime in Knowsley.

He's also helped to promote more inclusive education, encouraging schools to expand their curriculum to cover crucial topics such as LGBT History, Black History, Disability Awareness and Mental Health.

