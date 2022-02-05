Four teenagers arrested after man is stabbed to death in Tameside

Play video

Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in Tameside.

Police were called by the ambulance service responding to a report of a stabbing on Cheetham Hill Road in Dukinfield on Friday night.

A man, believed to be 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. Following the incident, four boys, two aged 16 and two aged 17, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in police custody for questioning.

A large police response was needed at the scene on Friday night Credit: MEN Syndication

Detective Superintendent Ian Crewe of GMP's Major Incident Team said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones - specialist officers are liaising with them and caring for them.

"We have four suspects in custody but our investigation is very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information or dash cam footage from the main or surrounding roads at around 9.30pm last night to contact us.

"We have deployed extra officers to the area to support the investigation team and the community and I want members of the public to know that they can approach and talk to them.

"The force is working with partner agencies to fight, prevent and reduce knife crime so I'll also use this opportunity to encourage anyone who knows or suspects someone is carrying a weapon to report it before it's too late."

Local Labour MP Jonathan Reynolds described the situation as awful.

"I am thinking of the family and friends if this young man, the whole Cheetham Hill Road community who I know will feel rocked by this, and the emergency responders attending the scene."

The force urged anyone with information to contact police quoting 2866 04/02/22 via 0161 856 3400 or gmp.police.uk.