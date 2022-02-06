Tributes are being paid to 20-year-old Dylan Keelan, who died after being stabbed in Tameside on Friday evening.

Dylan died after being attacked on Cheetham Hill Road in Dukinfield at about 9.30pm. Four teenage boys, two aged 16 and two aged 17, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody for questioning.

Dylan's cousin, Zo Wardle, told the Manchester Evening News: " Dylan was an absolutely amazing lad, he was polite and well mannered, caring, and funny. He had his whole life ahead of him."

Dylan Keelan Credit: MEN Syndication

Meanwhile, heartbroken friends have been paying tribute to Dylan on Facebook.

Keira Brown posted: "RIP Dylan Keelan. Such heartbreaking news! You were one of the most amazing people to walk this earth. Devastated."

Courtney Arrowsmith wrote: "Rip Dylan Keelan. Such a nice lad and so young. This world is cruel & the people living in it are worse. You didn’t deserve this."

Another wrote: "RIP Dylan Keelan, cruel, cruel world. Taken far too young."

It's the third fatal stabbing in Greater Manchester in three weekends. 16-year-old Kennie Carter died after being stabbed in Stretford on the 22nd of January, while the body of 17-year-old Alan Szelugowski was found in Clowes Park in Salford on the 30th of January.

In response, senior police officers have authorised increased stopping and searching this weekend in the following areas.

Manchester City Centre

Broughton and Cheetham Hill, North Manchester

Central Bolton

Failsworth and Lime Side, Oldham

Rochdale

Broughton, Broughton Park and Kersal, Salford

Central Stockport

Tameside

Stretford and Old Trafford, Trafford

Westleigh and Wigan Road areas of Leigh, Wigan

It gives police the right to search people without reasonable grounds in a defined area at a specific time.

GMP Gold Commander Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said: "We don't make these decisions lightly but we do so to prevent serious violence and the use of weapons, ultimately to keep people safe."Following the fatal stabbing in Tameside last night, we've identified hot spots across Greater Manchester and are communicating with colleagues in those areas to increase resources this weekend and in the coming days and weeks.

Police are appealing for witnesses to Dylan's murder.

Det Supt Ian Crewe, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones - specialist officers are liaising with them and caring for them.

"We have four suspects in custody but our investigation is very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information or dash cam footage from the main or surrounding roads at around 9.30pm last night to contact us."We have deployed extra officers to the area to support the investigation team and the community and I want members of the public to know that they can approach and talk to them.

"The force is working with partner agencies to fight, prevent and reduce knife crime so I'll also use this opportunity to encourage anyone who knows or suspects someone is carrying a weapon to report it before it's too late."