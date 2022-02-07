A new interactive education centre for schoolchildren is set to open at Manchester Airport.

Called the AeroZone, it will welcome more than 5,000 pupils, between the ages of four and 18 every year and is being opened by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

It is hoped the centre will inspire young people and them the opportunity to learn more about their local airport and the careers they can pursue in aviation.

Inside AeroZone

The facility is part of a £1 billion transformation programme and includes a range of interactive zones to educate pupils, and bring the jobs on offer at the airport to life.

The design of the centre looks like the inside of an aeroplane, including a cabin with real seats and a cockpit, complete with flight simulator.

It will link aviation-related activities to the curriculum, offering a mix of classroom space and interactive zones.

Credit: AeroZone

A dedicated 'careers wall' showcases careers available in aviation, and information and advice about how to access them.

People who work in the airport will also appear as guest speakers, giving young people the chance to put questions to them.

AeroZone activities are designed to highlight different career pathways for even their youngest visitors.