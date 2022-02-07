A search is underway to find the owner of a dog that attacked a delivery driver outside a McDonalds in Liverpool.

The victim was walking outside the fast food restaurant in Page Moss at 7pm on Sunday, 30 January when he was bitten by the pet.

Merseyside Police described the attack as "unprovoked" and say the man suffered two "significant injuries" to his leg from the bite.

It is reported that a woman was standing with the dog when the incident occurred, but quickly left the scene.

Police would like to speak to this woman in relation to the incident. Credit: Merseyside Police

Detectives have now released CCTV footage of a woman they would like to speak to in relation to the attack. “This was an unprovoked incident that has left a man with two significant wounds to his right leg", said Detective Inspector Lisa Milligan.

“Our officers are working hard to find the owner and the dog involved. “If you recognise the woman pictured then please let us know, as we believe she may hold information vital to our ongoing investigation. “We would also appeal to anyone who was near McDonalds on Liverpool road on Sunday 30 January at 7pm who saw the incident or anything suspicious to contact us as they may have information which is vital to our investigation."

CCTV footage of a dog outside McDonalds, Page Moss. Credit: Merseyside Police

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with reference 22000073404. You can also pass information via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.