Video report by Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes

There is growing concern of how long Covid is affecting children on the Isle of Man.

Gabi, aged nine, has been suffering with symptoms of Covid-19 since she tested positive in March 2021.

More than 10 months on and she is still feeling the effects - chest pains, shortness of breath and sometimes feeling like her legs are going to collapse.

Her mother, Cat, said there's "always something every day" that Gabi has to deal with since testing positive.

Since the diagnosis, Gabi's family have been trying to raise awareness of the condition and say more needs to be done to help people recognise the long-term effects of the virus.

The Island's Director of Public Health has said some symptoms are already recognised, but admits research into the long-term impact that Covid-19 can have on people is "far from complete".

Cat and her daughter Gabi have been raising awareness of long Covid in the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

More support for children who are suffering can be found at Long Covid Kids.

Symptoms of Long Covid

The NHS website list these as common symptoms of long Covid which can occur after 12 weeks since testing positive for the virus.

Extreme tiredness (fatigue)

Shortness of breath

Chest pain or tightness

Problems with memory and concentration also known as 'brain fog'

Difficulty sleeping (insomnia)

Heart palpitations

Dizziness

Pins and needles

Joint pain

Depression and anxiety

Tinnitus, earaches

Feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite

A high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat, changes to sense of smell or taste

Rashes

The Isle of Man's Director of Public Health, Dr Henrietta Ewart, has said children tend to have a lower risk of the organ-based side effects, but can be often be faced with symptoms such as fatigue.

Long Covid in the Isle of Man

The Manx Government has predicted over 500 people have been living with symptoms of long Covid for over a year.

That's out of a population of around 85,000 people.

As a result, Manx Care has committed to a public session on Wednesday 9 February for people living with long Covid.

More information on the sessions can be found here.