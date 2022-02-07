Police investigating an alleged incident of racist abuse at Bolton Wanderers' match at Morecambe on Saturday have made an arrest.

The 61-year-old man from Morecambe is being held on suspicion of racially aggravated public disorder and remains in custody.

The match at Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium on Saturday afternoon was suspended for 10 minutes and both sets of players were taken off the pitch, following the allegations of racist abuse directed towards the Wanderers' dugout.

In a statement on the club's website Bolton's chairman Sharon Brittan condemned the alleged racist abuse directed at the club's players and coaching staff.

Manager Ian Evatt led his players off the field of play towards the end of the match after speaking with the match referee following racist comments that were directed at the Wanderers dug out.

Sharon said: “I completely stand by the actions of Ian and the rest of the staff, who were subjected to abuse throughout the game. However, when that abuse became racist he had no option but to make a stand against these completely unacceptable and disgraceful actions from a minority of the Morecambe supporters."

Lancashire Police say they are still questioning the 61-year-old man.

"Other lines of enquiry relating to the allegations of racism are being developed and we continue to take the matter extremely seriously," it added.

In a statement Morecambe FC said: "We will continue to work closely with Lancashire Police to assist all of their investigations, and as part of this, we would urge any person with any information in relation to anything they may have witnessed on Saturday, to contact police on 101 quoting log 470 of February 5.

"Morecambe Football Club abhors and condemns any form of abuse, discrimination or anti-social behaviour, and anyone who is proven to have participated in such behaviour is not welcome at our Club. Appropriate action will be taken swiftly in such cases."

The game finished 1-1 after Wanderers' Amadou Bakayoko's late equaliser cancelled out Cole Stockton's opener.