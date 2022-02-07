A man has died and a second is critically ill after taking drugs in Blackpool, prompting a warning to drug users by Lancashire Police.

Emergency services were called to a property on Kincraig Place at 1.43 on Sunday morning (February 6), where a man in his 60s was found dead.

Police say that the man had taken drugs at an earlier gathering with a number of people, including a man in his 50s, who is currently critically ill in hospital.

A 64-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs and is currently in custody.

A man is in custody. Credit: ITV News

Det Insp Abi Finch-Hall, of Blackpool CID, said: "One person has died and another is seriously ill in hospital and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this time. An investigation is ongoing to try and establish exactly what the men had taken which caused them to become unwell and whether there is more of the drug in general circulation.

"We would obviously prefer that people did not take any illegal substances but realistically we are advising drug users that while our enquiries continue to establish what these men have taken to seek immediate medical attention if they notice any different symptoms or start to feel unwell following taking drugs."