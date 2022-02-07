A 21-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after a stabbing in Salford.Police were called to the A6 Manchester Road, Walkden, at 11pm on Sunday following reports of a knife attack.The victim was found with stab wounds to his stomach and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.Manchester Road was closed in both directions between Old Clough Lane and East Lynn Drive overnight.It reopened to traffic just before 7am on Monday, 7 February but a heavy police presence has remained, with a number of vehicles spotted outside a house.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5194 quoting incident number 2859 of 06/02/22.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.