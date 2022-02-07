Manchester City star Jack Grealish made a disabled super fan's day by taking time to sign her club shirts before a game.

The England international met Abbie Pinder, who uses a wheelchair, before the club's FA cup win against Fulham on Saturday, 6 February.

He walked over to the teenager, who was waiting for him at the Etihad, and signed two of her City shirts before giving her a big hug.

The footballer wrote a touching message on the back of one of her City shirts, which read: "To Abbie, lovely to meet you today beautiful girl. Lots of love, Jack x"

Abbie was moved to tears by his the heartwarming gesture which she described as a "dream come true" - and the special moment was captured on camera.

Jack Grealish joined City from Villa in August 2021 for a British record-breaking £100 million.

The Blues beat Fulham 4-1 on Saturday with goal scorers Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones before Riyah Mahrez behind the team's win.