Manchester United Footballer Mason Greenwood has been dropped by Nike following rape and assault allegations.

The 20-year-old was arrested over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

The posts, which have since been deleted, included video, photos and an audio recording.

Mr Greenwood was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

He has since been released on bail.

Nike suspended their deal with the striker last week and now the sportswear giant have said in a statement on Monday, 7 January: "Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete”

Regarded as one of Manchester United's rising young stars, the footballer has been suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.

Since the allegations, he has been removed from the new FIFA 22 across all platforms including Playstation, Xbox and PC.

Meanwhile, fans who bought shirts with Greenwood's name printed on the back have been given the opportunity to exchange them at the club's Megastore for free.