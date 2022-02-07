A little boy who completed an epic fundraising challenge for his school met Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson after the former manager heard all about his efforts.

United fan Harvey Goodman, six, walked from his school in Warrington to Old Trafford to raise money for a new state-of-the-art playground at his school.

Harvey smashed his target and raised more than £7,000.

Harvey arrives at Old Trafford after a 15.5 mile trek from Warrington

He wanted to combine his love of Manchester United with his love of the playgrounds, so decided to walk the 15.5 miles from Stockton Heath primary school to Old Trafford football stadium, with the help of Manchester United legend, Sammy McIllroy.

Harvey walked with Sammy McIlroy. Credit: ITV News

Over the weekend Harvey was surprised by another Manchester United legend, this time in the form of Sir Alex Ferguson, who had heard all about Harvey's fundraising efforts.

Harvey's mum Naiomi said: "Harvey had been gifted tickets for the Manchester United V Middlesbrough match at Old Trafford.

"While we were there, a member of staff came to get us and took us into a suite where Sir Alex Ferguson was with five of his friends.

"He had asked to see Harvey after hearing all about his walk. We stayed for a chat and some photos."