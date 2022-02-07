The musicians living with dementia whose song could give hope to others

Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Rob Smith

Two singer-songwriters, who are living with Alzheimer's, hope their newly-recorded song can give hope to others with dementia.

Paul Hitchmough and Tommy Dunne, both 69 and from Liverpool, say music has given them a way to "stay ahead" of the disease's effects - years after being diagnosed.

The pair recorded the song as part of a University project finding ways to help those with dementia live better lives

Their poignant song, 'Brave New World,' looks at the way everyday life changes for someone with dementia.

"It's a journey that can go two ways," says Mr Dunne. "You can sit on the couch and let dementia come and take you, or you can go out into the world and face the world."

He adds that making music, and doing many different things in life, helps both him and Mr Hitchmough: "Dementia's chasing us, we won't let it catch us."

Researchers trying to help improve everyday life for those with dementia say the song is big help

The song is now part of a project run by the University of Exeter which looks to find ways for people to live a better life with dementia.

Dr Catherine Charlwood, from The IDEAL Project, says the song's positive message is crucial for those who are newly diagnosed.

"The general representation we have of dementia is of the very late stages," she says. "People worry that they're going to experience immediate decline. Actually, our data doesn't show that."

Both musicians say they felt huge fear when they were first diagnosed

Mr Hitchmough agrees and has seen people with dementia remember events and communicate through music with some pointing "almost to the year" when they first heard a song and where they were.

"Every time I hear 'Eleanor Rigby' I know exactly where I was," he says. "I was in Wales, in the back of the car, coming home from holiday."

The musicians hope their song will inspire others to see past the initial fear of diagnosis and realise their life is far from over.