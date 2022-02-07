A group of fathers who raised almost £1 million in memory of the daughters they lost to suicide are taking their campaign for more awareness to government.

Mike Palmer from Sale, along with Andy Airey from Cumbria, and Tim Owen from Norfolk, will meet Health Minister Gillian Keegan MP on Tuesday, 8 February, to discuss their desire to get suicide awareness added to the PSHE curriculum.

Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK, and the dads believe the subject should be being discussed in schools.

The 3 Dads Walking route took them from Cumbria to Manchester to Norfolk Credit: 3 Dads Walking

Mike's daughter Beth, took her own life during the first lockdown in 2020 - she was 17-years-old.

In the days that followed, in the darkest recesses of grief, Mike was introduced to a fellow bereaved father - Tim Owen - who had just lost his daughter Emily, and both say they found great comfort in each other's support.

Beth Palmer was 17 when she took her own life in 2020

Linking up with another father, Andy Airey who had lost his daughter Sophie to suicide, the idea of 3 Dads Walking was born.

In October 2021, the trio walked more than 300 miles to raise awareness of young suicide, winning widespread support from the public.

Mike says all three Dads are determined to see change.

Mike said: "We are very much looking forward to meeting Gillian Keegan and having the opportunity to raise our concerns about the lack of suicide awareness and prevention in the school/education curriculums."

Tim Owen added: "The three of us would like to see suicide prevention put into schools' PHSE syllabus.

"We feel that if we can train our young people when they're 11, 12, 13 years old that yes, we all go through down times but suicide is not the answer."

200 school children take their own lives every year in the UK

The meeting coincides with national Children's mental health week.