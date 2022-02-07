Three Dads Walking campaigners meet government to discuss getting suicide prevention on curriculum
A group of fathers who raised almost £1 million in memory of the daughters they lost to suicide are taking their campaign for more awareness to government.
Mike Palmer from Sale, along with Andy Airey from Cumbria, and Tim Owen from Norfolk, will meet Health Minister Gillian Keegan MP on Tuesday, 8 February, to discuss their desire to get suicide awareness added to the PSHE curriculum.
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK, and the dads believe the subject should be being discussed in schools.
Mike's daughter Beth, took her own life during the first lockdown in 2020 - she was 17-years-old.
In the days that followed, in the darkest recesses of grief, Mike was introduced to a fellow bereaved father - Tim Owen - who had just lost his daughter Emily, and both say they found great comfort in each other's support.
Linking up with another father, Andy Airey who had lost his daughter Sophie to suicide, the idea of 3 Dads Walking was born.
In October 2021, the trio walked more than 300 miles to raise awareness of young suicide, winning widespread support from the public.
Mike says all three Dads are determined to see change.
Mike said: "We are very much looking forward to meeting Gillian Keegan and having the opportunity to raise our concerns about the lack of suicide awareness and prevention in the school/education curriculums."
Tim Owen added: "The three of us would like to see suicide prevention put into schools' PHSE syllabus.
"We feel that if we can train our young people when they're 11, 12, 13 years old that yes, we all go through down times but suicide is not the answer."
The meeting coincides with national Children's mental health week.
I'm worried about my or someone I know's mental health?
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINEUK is the charity’s confidential helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)