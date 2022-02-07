Police in Greater Manchester have increased stop and searches across the region in an effort to fight knife crime after three fatal stabbings in as many weekends.

Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said the decision to increase powers had not been taken lightly, but added the aim was to "keep people safe."

Kennie Carter (left), Dylan Keelan (middle) and Alan Szelugowski (right) were killed in three separate stabbings just weeks apart. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

On Friday, 4 February, Dylan Keelan, 20, was attacked with a knife and killed on Cheetham Hill Road in Dukinfield. Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kennie Carter, 16, was stabbed to death close to his home in Stretford on 22 January, with a total of nine young people arrested for his murder.

And the following weekend, 30 January, 17-year-old Alan Szelugowski died from a single stab wound in Clowes Park in Salford. A teenager, 17, was arrested on suspicion of Alan's murder.

Knife crime is on the rise in Greater Manchester which has prompted action from its police force. Credit: PA

Why are police ramping up stop and searches?Greater Manchester Police have been given extra powers to stop and search people in hot stops across the region, warning young people carrying knives will be arrested.

Over the weekend, 4 -5 February, officers stopped and searched 103 people across the region.

Police arrested six people for a range of offences including theft without consent, possession of cannabis and public order offences. One stolen vehicle was also recovered.

103 people across the Greater Manchester were stopped and searched by police officers.

103 people were searched over one weekend in Greater Manchester. Credit: PA

What rights do police have to stop and search?

Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 gives police the right to search people without reasonable grounds in a defined area at a specific time.

You can only be stopped and searched without reasonable grounds if it has been approved by a senior police officer. This can happen if it is suspected that:

serious violence could take place

you are carrying a weapon or have used one

you are in a specific location or area

These police powers are specifically used to "prevent and detect the carrying of dangerous instruments or offensive weapons."

Reece Tansey was stabbed to death in 2021 in Bolton. Credit: Family handout

What happens when you are stopped and searched?

Before you are searched the police officer must tell you:

their name and police station

what they are expecting to find when they search you

the reason they want to search you

that you can have a record of the search and if this isn’t possible at the time, how you can get a copy

They can ask you to remove your jacket, coat and gloves, and could ask you to remove clothes worn for religious reasons. If so, they must take you somewhere out of public view.

If you are asked to remove more than a jacket or coat, the officer must be the same sex as you.

Being searched by a police officer does not mean you are arrested.

What areas in Greater Manchester are covered by the increased powers to stop and search?

Following the fatal stabbing of Dylan Keelan in Tameside, police say they identified "hotspots" across Greater Manchester.

Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said: "We are communicating with colleagues in those areas to increase resources this weekend and in the coming days and weeks."

The areas included:

Manchester city centre

Broughton and Cheetham Hill, Manchester

Central Bolton

Failsworth and Lime Side, Oldham

Rochdale

Broughton, Broughton Park and Kersal, Salford

Central Stockport

Tameside

Stretford and Old Trafford, Trafford

Westleigh and Wigan Road areas of Leigh, Wigan

What do Greater Manchester Police say?

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes said: "Recent incidents are a tragic reminder of the threat, harm and risk that knives and other weapons pose and why fighting, preventing and reducing violent crime is a top priority for both police and partner agencies.

"We will continue to communicate with colleagues in hotspots across Greater Manchester to ensure they have the authorisation and resources to stop and search where and when necessary, whilst reassuring anyone who is concerned and deterring criminal behaviour.

"That being said, our communities have a part to play in this fight.

"If you know or suspect someone is carrying a weapon, please report it to police or Crimestoppers immediately - before it is too late.

"If you carry a weapon, my plea is that you surrender it using one of our no questions asked Forever Amnesty bins which are located at 13 police stations - one in each district and multiple in Manchester."