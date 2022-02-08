A 73-year-old man has died after being in collision with a lorry in Salford.

Police were called to Worsley Road North at 2.50pm on 8 February 2022 to reports of a road traffic collision. The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers. Greater Manchester Police say their thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

The driver of the vehicle is assisting officers as enquiries continue.

Greater Manchester Police say no arrests have yet been made.

Officers are appealing for anyone with may have been travelling in the area or witnessed the collision to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that could assist their investigation.

Anyone with information - or footage - should contact GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 1700 of 08/02/22.