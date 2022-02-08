Around 190 people from around the world have shown an interest in running one of the UK's most unusual pubs located on a remote island.

The Ship Inn is one of the few buildings situated on Piel Island, off the coast of Barrow-in-Furness, and those who choose to stay there live largely in isolation to the rest of the North West.

To add to the uniqueness of the role, they will also be granted the title 'King of Piel' in a ceremony that involves pouring buckets of beer over their head.

Barrow Borough Council is looking to recruit the new "king" or "queen" on a 10-year lease ahead of the season starting in April 2022.

The council's overview and scrutiny committee recently heard how the island had captivated audiences from around the world.

Cllr Frank Cassidy told the meeting: "I just know that former councillor John Murphy has been interviewed by the global media about the situation on Piel Island."

The island is half a mile from the Furness peninsula and is only reachable via ferry running between April and September, or through guided walks across the sands.

On the 50 acre site stands a castle built in the middle ages, alongside the 300-year-old pub.

There is a seal colony on the sands nearby, and their population outnumbers locals by around 80 to one.

There is no mains gas or electricity and only a handful of people live there, but the island is steeped in history with an abundance of wildlife.

Coming back from the brink, the island is now busier than ever, says Mark Wilcock who runs the 12 seater ferry that goes to and from the island.

As well as running the pub, the new 'monarch' will also be required to manage and maintain the whole island.