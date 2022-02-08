A carer who was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia in a Lancashire care home by a hidden camera has been sentenced to life in prison.

Phillip Carey's crimes were brought to light after a recording device was installed in the victim's room by her family who had noticed a change in her behaviour.

The woman, who was living in a home in Blackpool, stopped letting her loved ones kiss and hug her during visits.

She often begged them not to leave her alone in the home, warning “they will hurt me”.

After growing increasingly more concerned, her relatives placed a camera in her room and saw Carey walk in and rape her. They called the police and the 48-year-old was arrested.

Carey pleaded guilty to rape, sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice and sexual activity in the presence of a person with a mental disorder by a care worker.

He was handed a life sentence and will serve at least 10 years before becoming eligible for release.

A statement released on behalf of the victim's family said: "Our elderly relative has gone through a horrific ordeal at the hands of someone we trusted to care for her.

"This whole episode has been very distressing to all our family. Our lives have changed as we struggle to come to terms with what happened.

"We are truly grateful as a family at the way we have been supported throughout this ordeal by the police and the other people in the team."

The family have urged other people who have loved ones in care to listen to what they are saying during visits and to be aware of behavioral changes.

DI Chris Naidu, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: "Carey worked in a position of trust which he abused in the most despicable way.

"We welcome the sentence which reflects the seriousness of his crime and we commend the victim and her family for their dignity and strength throughout the investigation and court case.”