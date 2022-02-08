A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted in what is believed to be a racist attack following a Liverpool match.

The victim was hit in the face causing him to fall to the ground after he was approached by an unknown man after Liverpool played Brighton, at around 5.30pm, on 30 October.

Merseyside Police say the suspect then left the scene, on Netherfield Road near to the junction of Prince Edwin Street, in the direction of Anfield.

He is described as white, more than 6ft tall and wearing a hi-visibility jacket.

Several months after the incident, the victim further reported he had sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Officers say he believes he was the target of the assault because of his race, and police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Drew said: “We believe that the area was busy with fans coming back from the game who may have witnessed something. “If you were in the Netherfield Road area on 30 October, witnessed the assault or saw anything or anyone suspicious then please come forward and let us know. Information you hold could be vital to our enquiries. “While some months have passed since the incident, we are determined to find the person responsible and bring them to justice. “Liverpool has a reputation for being a welcoming, friendly city. There is no place for hate and at Merseyside Police and we simply will not tolerate abuse towards people based on their race."Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police via Twitter or Facebook with the reference 21000757633.

You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.