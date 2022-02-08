A man has been found guilty of murdering his 63-year-old mother following a fire at their home in Manchester.

Mark See started the fire in the living room at the home he shared with his mother Sandra See, after a drunken row, in the early hours of 13 July 2021.

See had drunk a large amount of alcohol, and became abusive to his mother and his fiancee, who was eight weeks pregnant at the time, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

He then grabbed a six pint plastic milk bottle which contained petrol for the lawnmower and used that to set the property alight.

See made no attempt to contact emergency services, and fled the scene. His mother was found dead by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue.

She was so badly burned she had to be identified by a metal plate inserted into her leg.

Sandra Hughes was found dead in her home after fire started by her son Credit: GMP

See was found 16 hours later in a church yard near Manchester Airport, with burns to his hands and feet.

Following a trial he was found guilty of his mother's murder at Manchester Crown Court, on 8 February 2022

After the verdict, Senior Investigating Officer, Phil Reade, from GMP's Major Incident Support Unit, said: "This was a truly devastating case where See's remorseless actions cost his mother's life.

"Our thoughts are with Sandra's family who are still coming to terms with what happened. Throughout the trial they have sat with dignity whilst listening to the evidence of how their mother met her horrific death.

"Sandra was murdered in her own home by her son who callously doused her in petrol, setting her alight and then fled from the scene as fast as he could but was tracked down by police and arrested.

"Throughout the trial he has lacked the courage to face up to his actions causing further pain and distress to his family, but I hope today's verdict brings them some comfort and justice for the death of their beloved mother."

See will be sentenced on 25 February.