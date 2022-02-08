A woman who grew up thinking she was an only child has discovered she has a half-sister - who had lived just 15 miles away from her.

Jean Barrow, from Stockport, stumbled across a post on social media searching for a man which perfectly described her father.

The 67-year-old was dumbfounded, and says she had believed she was an only child after her older brother David, died when she was 17.

But, the post from Joan Constantine, spoke of her father, Jim Harris, who Joan only knew had driven tanks during WW2 and had gone on to become a bus driver in Salford.

Jean messaged Joan the next day sending photos of her dad and his driving license, and after a moment of ‘shock’, Joan called Jean, and the pair were beside themselves.

The pair had grown up a couple of streets away from each other in Salford, but neither knew the other existed.

Jean said: “It was almost as if it was fate.

"There’s this status from this lady and she started saying these things like her maiden name being Harris, like mine, where she lived, that her dad was a bus driver.

"I’m reading this and I couldn’t believe it, I’m getting goosebumps now just thinking about it.

“I had to read it several times, and the best thing about it for me was that she said she was so sad that she didn’t know my dad.

“I couldn’t just do nothing, so I got in touch, I knew who she was, that was my sister.”

Joan, Jean and Lyn who told Joan about the Facebook group. Credit: MEN Media

Joan Constantine says she never knew her father after her parents split up when she was an infant.

The 77-year-old mum-of-two who now lives in Berkshire, says she always wanted to know more about her dad but was unable to because of her ‘controlling’ mum who sadly passed away in 2014.

She said: “I always felt a connection to my dad, he and my mother split up when I was very young, but I always felt that he loved me.

“I knew he was there for my birth so I knew he would have held me and I think that connection always remained."

Joan continued to look for Jim through registries, ancestry websites and even visited a mystic to ask if she would ever find her father.

She said: “I always felt like there was something inside me, I felt as though there was a thread connecting me and my dad.”

So one day, she decided to post on a Facebook group called “We grew up in Salford” asking if anybody knew of her father.

Joan said: “I have a friend who also lived in Salford and told me about the group, I found it and I thought I should post something in there but I didn’t.

“I went for a meal and was talking to another friend who convinced me I should, so that night I did.”

It was that post that Jean stumbled across one morning.

Jean said: “[Joan] rang me and we were both as giddy as anything.

“We spent six months talking on the phone and it was like we’d always known each other.

“We just immediately got on, I was the one who had to prove myself, that I wasn’t just some random woman having a laugh.”

Long-lost sisters, Jean Barrow and Joan Constantine. Credit: MEN Media

Jean says she had heard rumours of having a sister, but her parents had never spoken of it.

On a family holiday, her father had mentioned he had been married before and had a daughter who was ten years older than her.

But Jean said that was all his father or mother Annie ever said about the situation, and she was hesitant to ask more, after realising it was a contentious topic.

Jean said: “He just came out with it one day and that was basically it, he wouldn’t really talk about it much, and I got more information off my mum that he wasn’t allowed to see his daughter.

“I just became aware at the age of 19 that this woman existed, normally I’d be really happy to find out I had a sister, but there was something about this story that I knew I couldn’t go looking into.

“Over the years I’d think about her, and they weren’t always friendly thoughts because I’d ask myself why she hasn’t tried to find us.”

Joan says there was a missed opportunity when she was growing up to meet her dad which she has regretted ever since.

“I started working at 15, and I would take the number one from Langworthy Road to Pendleton Church and then the bus to Manchester.

“Dad was a bus driver in Eccles and he drove the number one bus, he must have noticed me.

“One morning I got on the bus and his wife Annie was sat next to me, I didn’t know her at the time.

“She tapped me on the knee and said ‘that bus driver is your dad, do you want to go and meet him?

“I was in shock, I just panicked and didn’t say anything and just got off the next stop.

“I was scared of my mum blowing up if she ever found out.”

Joan wearing her father's driving gloves gifted to her by sister Jean. Credit: MEN Media

Joan eventually got married and moved out of Salford to set up her life down south with a husband and two children in her mid twenties.

Due to the pandemic the pair could not meet as soon as possible and had to wait six months after making contact when restrictions were lifted.

The pair have been making up for all those years missed connecting the dots and introducing kids and grandkids to each other.

Despite never meeting in person until now, both sisters inherited their father’s love for driving.

Jean was a driving instructor for 20 years and Joan, now retired, is an avid driver.

So much so that Jean gifted Joan their father’s driving gloves which she wears to feel close to him.

Joan said: “Jean has been so generous. She’s let me into the family and given me things that belonged to my dad.

“People search for years and they never find something they’re looking for.

“Growing up I always thought I was an only child but my sister lived just 15 minutes away.

“I’m so happy I feel like I could burst, it’s fabulous, just fabulous!”