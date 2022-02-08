Play video

Paul Crone went to meet powerlifting Peter at his gym in Preston.

The Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire says he is "amazed" after winning his first ever powerlifting competition to raise money for a local charity at the age of 77.

Former High Sheriff Peter Mileham became a chairman of the Rosemere Cancer Foundation in 2018 after losing his wife Shelagh to the disease.

The Preston-based charity supports world-class cancer treatment throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria, but funding has taken a hit during the pandemic.

To raise money for Rosemere - and keep him busy during his retirement - Peter decided to raise the bar by taking up powerlifting.

Peter won his first powerlifting competition in December. Credit: ITV News

After entering the Masters 4 category of the event at Ashton’s Fitcess Gym, his impressive performance outweighed those who were decades younger than him.

"I was absolutely amazed and the age difference between me and the next oldest was something like 40 years", Peter said.

"Being retired, there's a greater purpose in life all of a sudden again. I've had a busy life and retirement didn't sit too well with me and, dare I say, I enjoyed it."

Under the watchful eye of strength coach Tom Hulme, who lost a friend to cancer, Peter is powerlifting like a pro, lifting three times the weight of a heavy, packed holiday suitcase.

Peter says he was "amazed" after beating people decades younger than him. Credit: Rosemere Cancer Foundation

"For 77, he's an exceptionally well", coach Tom said. "I'm ecstatic for Peter's performance, especially in such short period of time."

With his gold medal winning performance, Peter could have a shot at the British Championships later this year.

He also raised £3,217 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation through donations from family and friends who sponsored him to go for gold.

Peter received an OBE in 2016 for his services to Lancashire.