Police have arrested three teenagers on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old boy who was found dead in a park in Salford.

The body of Alan Szelugowski was discovered by a dog walker in Clowes Park at 7:30am on Sunday, 30 January.

Detectives from Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team say they have arrested three boys, one aged 15 and two aged 16, on suspicion of murder.

They remain in police custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Jones said: "As our investigation continues, our thoughts remain with Alan's loved ones.

"We have three suspects in custody but our enquiries are very much on going and we continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact police quoting Operation Rapaul via 0161 856 0055, https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22F20-PO1, gmp.police.uk or 101.

Alternatively the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.