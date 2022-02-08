A train driver suffered injuries to their face after a brick was thrown at a moving train in Greater Manchester.

The brick smashed the carriage windscreen, with shards of glass hitting the driver, as the Northern train travelled towards Clifton at 10pm on Friday, 4 February.

The train operator says the driver was taken to hospital and is now recovering at home.

A spokesperson from Northern said it is "not acceptable and puts many lives at risk" and has offered a £1,000 reward to anyone that can help lead to a conviction.

British Transport Police officers are investigating and have asked anyone who has any information by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.