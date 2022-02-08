Tranmere Rovers will pay tribute to a five-year-old super fan who has passed away from cancer.

Nathaniel Gidman, known as Nate, had Medulloblastoma - a cancerous brain tumour found in children and died with his mother and father, Nicola and Phil, by his side on 7 February.

The family, who are originally from Birkenhead but now live in Lincoln, are big Rovers fans, and captured the hearts of supporters when Phil began to share updates about their journey on Twitter.

Fans began a crowdfunding page which raised more than £11,000 for the family.

Tranmere say at their match against Swindon, there will be a minute's applause on the five-minute mark, as well as a collection for the Children's Brain Tumour Research Fund, in honour of their "little super hero."

In response to the club's news, dad Phil thanked the club and said its support had been "pure steel in a spine".

In a statement posted on the club's website Tranmere said: "Everyone at Tranmere is devastated to hear of the passing of Nate Gidman, a brave little boy who was taken into the hearts of the SWA as he battled a brain tumour.

"Nate’s life may have been cruelly cut short but he packed more love, fun and memories into five brief years than many experience in their lifetime, and whilst that is primarily down to the incredible love and dedication shown by his parents, Phil and Nicola, it was truly heartwarming to see the SWA embrace the family and rally round to help make sure his last months were as fun-packed as possible.

"We hope we all helped to make memories for the family that will help sustain them through these dark times, and endure forever.

"Rest easy, Nate. We won’t forget our little super hero."