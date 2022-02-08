An area of woodland in Cheadle Heath has been cordoned off as police carry out searches "as part of an ongoing investigation".

Officers from Greater Manchester Police in Stockport say they have been been searching land between Sherborne Road and Carrs Avenue.

Pictures show police tape at both ends of the pathway that link the two roads and several officers at the scene.

A spokesperson from the force said: "This is part of an ongoing investigation.

"No more details will be released at this stage but we will provide updates when we are able to.

"We are working with the local community to minimise disruption."